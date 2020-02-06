SILICONE STICK-UP!





Dozens of properties targeted using silicone across doors

The Guardia Civil have been active within the Vega Baja regions after a plethora of burglaries within the Valencian hamlets.

An increase in burglaries saw FIFTY properties being ransacked on the first weekend of February!

Techniques used by robbers vary, from mobile phone look outs, where robbers are given the ‘nod’ to enter, when owners leave their properties, to other coded and what is deemed as ‘priming’ households.

After the latest outbreak of burglaries to have taken place the Guardia Civil are working in liaison with the Policia Local.

Dozens of properties were targeted during the weekend, using a technique where a strand of silicone is placed in situ across a door.

If the silicone strand remains unbroken it is a giveaway to robbers that owners are not in residence – giving a prime ‘Green light’ to activate a well planned robbery.

The National Policia have made the public aware, via the media, to keep a sharp lookout, to check if doors have been marked with silicone, both personally and within neighbourhoods.

And it is not just urbanisations within Spain that have been targeted – the Spanish Policia cracked a gang of robbers targeting wealthy footballers – while they were playing football in La Liga, including Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Jewellery, thousands of euros in cash, and cars have been stolen by burglars in recent times, along with personal documentation. An Atletico Madrid player had medals stolen.

Areas within the Vega Baja regions have been hit hard in the past year, as ongoing burglaries by criminal groups escalate.

Crime has hit new heights, with Europol supporting Policia operations, providing information-exchange and by connecting investigators in a framework of operational meetings at its Headquarters.

In 2017, the Council of the EU decided to use its EU Policy Cycle for the 2018 – 2021 period, with an aim to tackle the most significant threats posed by organised and serious International crime to the EU.

“This is achieved by improving and strengthening co-operation between the relevant services of EU Member States, institutions and agencies, as well as non-EU countries and organisations, including the private sector, where relevant,” said a statement by the National Policia.