Torrevieja Clubs and Associations Under One Roof





Expo Torrevieja 2020 returns to Torrevieja’s International Auditorium over the weekend of March 7 and 8 and one of the major attractions is the Clubs and Associations Meeting Point.

A special zone has been set aside, especially for local clubs and Associations, offering them an opportunity to showcase their groups while visitors have the chance to find out more about what they have to offer, all under the one roof.

With an estimated 8,000 visitors attending the last Expo, it’s a perfect opportunity for local clubs, hobbyists, sports teams, theatre and performance groups, lunch clubs, charities, religious organisations, fundraisers plus national and international associations to promote themselves and what they do.

Already signed up are such popular groups as Help Vega Baja, Reach Out, Paradise Kennels, ARPO, Cabo Roig St. Patrick’s Parade, Samaritans, Elche Children’s Home, Sunday Drivers Club, Royal British Legion, The Terri Horvath Morris dancers, The Philharmonics, Stagestruck, local bowls, golf and sporting teams plus charities, NGOs and supports from the Yorrevieja Town Hall.

Doors are open from 10:00am until 3:00pm on both days and planning is also underway for a classic and specialist car, bike and scooter show, on Sunday morning along with the N332 traffic advice team, with information about driving in Spain and traffic law, assisted by the team from Torrevieja Translators, who are extra busy helping residents transfer their driving licences before Brexit kicks in at the end of the year.

Expo Torrevieja is one of the main supporters of Rock Against Cancer, who are seeking volunteers for their fundraising events plus donations of raffle prizes and sponsorship to help run their events.

Admission to the expo is free for visitors as is participation for all Clubs and Associations. If you’d like to join Expo Torrevieja on Saturday 7th and Sunday March 8th, or require any information, please drop an email to: Keith@ExpoTorrevieja.com or visit www.ExpoTorrevieja.com.