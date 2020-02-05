The International Cofradia needs you





The processions in Torrevieja during Semana Santa (Holy Week) attract thousands of residents and visitors to the town to witness these spectacular events chronicling the Passion of Christ.

2020 will be the 15th year that the Paso of Jesus in the Garden of Olives (Cofradia de Nuestro Padre Jesús en la Oración del Huerto de los Olivos) has been taken through the streets of Torrevieja on the Monday and Friday during Semana Santa by the International Cofradia.

The International Cofradia is a group made up mostly but not entirely of British ex pats. This is a fantastic opportunity to participate in one of the most important events in the local Spanish cultural and religious calendar. Those of us who have taken the paso through the streets of Torrevieja in the processions during Holy Week will testify to the fact that it is a unique experience and one which all of us will remember for the rest of our lives.

You do not have to be super fit to take part or particularly religious; most of our members are retired and certainly not in the ‘first flush of youth’.

For many years we carried the paso on our shoulders, a task which needed around 100 costaleros but lower numbers have meant recently that a smaller group has pushed the paso and we expect to be doing the same this year. It is a fantastic occasion to be part of and each year we welcome new members to take part.

If you are interested in taking part please contact Paul Mutter on 671 218 285 who can give you a further details and come along to our first meeting which is detailed below.

The first official meeting of the International Cofradia will be on Thursday, March 12th. This is principally for registration of existing and new members. We will then be meeting on Thursday March 26th, and again on April 2nd when the paso will be taken down to the Inmaculada Church in the centre of Torrevieja ready for the Easter processions during the following week.

The meetings will be held at the Semana Santa Museum which is on the outskirts of Torrevieja off Avenida Baleares to the side of and behind Restaurante Fu, starting at 7:30 pm in the evening. Subscriptions for membership are €30.

If you are an existing member please come and attend the first meeting or at least please let Paul Mutter know whether you will be able to participate this year or not. Why not bring a friend along to become part of this unique group of people.

If you are an existing member and are not taking part this year please can you bring your uniform along to the first meeting or contact Paul Mutter on 671 218 285 for collection.

Paul Mutter