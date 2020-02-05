Irish Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 05 February 2020





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards. The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The jackpot for tonight’s Irish Lotto is an estimated €2,500,000.

Irish Lotto Results

The Irish Lotto Results and Winning Irish Numbers for the latest main draw are:

13, 19, 20, 33, 40, 43, Bonus 23*

Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 Results

The Irish Lotto Plus 1 results for the latest Irish Plus 1 lottery draw are:

03, 14, 25, 31, 40, 47, Bonus 16*

The Irish Lotto Plus 2 results for the latest Irish Plus 2 lottery draw are:

11, 14, 24, 27, 40, 42, Bonus 19*

Irish Lotto Winning Raffle Number

The winning Irish Lotto raffle number is:

7546

Ticket sales for the current draw are now closed. The next Irish Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, 8 February 2020. The estimated jackpot prize for Saturday’s Irish Lotto Draw will be announced once all the results are in.

