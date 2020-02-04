Local Dancers wow judges 





DANCERS of all ages and backgrounds came together at the weekend to take part in the ‘Vive Tu Sueño’ Regional Dance Qualifier.

The sleepy little coastal town of Aguilas, Murcia, played host to the event and welcomed over 500 dancers all ready to wow the audience and, more importantly, the judges, in a bid to gain a place in the coveted national grand final. Everything was on offer on Saturday inside Aguilas’ Auditorium for the X annual competition hosted by Dancing Stars Events, from flamenco and freestyle to contemporary and classical ballet.

Amongst the competitors were local dance school, Totally Dance. The Benijofar-based Dance Studio had around 70 dancers and their families travel down to take part in their first ever competition. They raised the roof and wowed the audience as two of their three groups were so highly marked that they received a place in the forthcoming national finals.

“It was an amazing achievement” said Totally Dance owner and teacher Susan Faulkner; “It is the first time we have ever entered anything like this and we really didn’t know what to expect. The standard was so high and we will watch and learn, adapt grow and continue to improve!”

The hard work continues now as the teams prepare for their next challenge in Avila, north-west of Madrid, as they take part in the national final at the end of March.

Fundraising efforts will also continue to help fund the cost of entry fees, costumes and travel. If anyone would like to help with sponsorship or by donating a raffle prize, please contact Susan directly on 619 690 469 or Gemma on 636947846.