Imanyo Golf Society Raises €1270 for local Charities





Imanyo Golf Society Raises €1270 for Their Chosen Charities Village School Daya Nueva, S.A.T.S. Animal Rescue and A.E.C.C. Cancer Care.

Imanyo Golf Society started in October 2014 and has now reached the membership of 100 members.

We have raised money for various charities each year and in 2019 we decided to support the following three charities, they were Daya Nueva Village School, S.A.T.S. Animal Rescue and A.E.C.C. Cancer Care.

The money was raised with various events, raffles, football cards and extremely kind donations and we managed to raise a fantastic €1,270 therefore the village school and S.A.T.S received €400 each and €470.00 went to A.E.C.C. cancer care, the money raised for A.E.C.C. was all done on the golf day that was sponsored by plane parking.

We raised the money with balls in the water, football card and a raffle where all the prizes were donated.

At the announcement of how much had been raised Managing Director of Plane Parking, Nick Baker, said that he would make the money up to €1000 as without the A.E.C.C his wife, Marianne, might not have been so lucky.

The picture shows the donations being presented to Daya Nueva’s Village School, young mum Sofi collected this on their behalf, Mandy for S.A.T.S. and Pepe, the president of A.E.C.C. cancer care along with Nick, Marianne and golf society committee members Steve, Mick and Dons, our main fund raiser “AKA Charity Queen”.

www.imanyogolfsociety.com

imanyogolfsociety@gmail.com