



Las Colinas was the venue for Alfies Golf Society’s first competitive match of the 2020 season. It was the first round of our championship and also the first of our Eclectic Cup.

The course was in fantastic condition with some very challenging tee positions. An ever expanding Alfie’s Golf Society fielded 36 players for this event and honours on the day went to Allan Sullivan (silver division) with a very credible 37 points. The runner’s up were Ove Collins 34 points (Gold division), Paul Skillet 29 points (silver division) and Ian Connell 28 points (Gold division).

Nearest the pin prizes and Sponsors were Joe Murphy (The Avenue Bar drinks voucher) Gudlaugur Kristjansson (Alfie’s Bar bottle of brandy) Harry Konrad (The Street Restaurant bottle of Gin) and Clive Beresford (Bentley’s Bar bottle of Brandy).

The blind pairs were won by Rachel Lee and Ian Ingledew who both kindly donated their prizes to our charity, Apanee Special Needs Education centre for which we raised €180 on the day. A big thank you as always to Alfie’s Bar for their support and great food!

The next game is at La Torre on the last Thursday in February where we already have 38 committed players.

If you are interested in joining the best society in Orihuela Costa then please email us at alfiesgolfsociety@gmail.com or drop in to Alfie’s Bar for a chat.

Nick Lee, Captain 2020