Spain’s only coronoavirus patient doing well.





The German admitted to La Gomera and the repatriated Spaniards “are all perfectly well”, according to the Ministry of Health.

The German patient infected with the coronavirus, has been admitted and isolated at the Hospital Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe on the island of La Gomera, while the repatriated Spaniards from Wuhan who have been admitted to the Gómez Ulla Hospital in Madrid “are all perfectly fine.”

This was confirmed on Saturday by the director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, following the ministerial meeting for evaluation and monitoring of the coronoavirus.

Simón said that the Spanish returnees who arrived this Friday “are all well” and that “there have been no concerns.” “There is not much more information but everything that is taking place is routine,” he said. “The Spaniards who are in Gómez Ulla are all healthy people.”

The situation in La Gomera is also under control, explaining that “right now” both the positive case and the people with diagnosed with mild symptoms “are all perfectly well”. “The one positive case seems to be only a mild infection, but we must wait for the next few hours to see if this is the case,” he said.

The positive case is a German citizen who had been in contact with one of the cases diagnosed in Germany. “He had a close contact, very close. Before the case was diagnosed this person had already left Germany to spend a holiday in La Gomera,” said Simon.

He was one of a group of Germans who arrived on the island on 28 January and after the Government was told of a positive case in Germany a day later, “it was decided to take them to the hospital to put them in isolation.”

The results of the tests showed that one of them tested had positive for coronavirus, and as a result he was isolated from the rest. Germany has subsequently been informed of the case.

According to the protocols, the case in La Gomera “does not require that he be kept in extreme conditions, but simply that he is separated.” In this regard, the director of the coordination centre explained that the infected person is “in a room separated from the rest.