LIZ WINS MONTGO’S STABLEFORD COMPETITION





Today 31st January Montgo played at Stableford Competition; our sponsor was Denise Cooper. Following storm Gloria 2 weeks ago Oliva Nova was in very good condition.

The prizes on consisted of some of Denise’s homemade Artwork and some tins of biscuits.

Liz Butler won on countback from Richard Fox both having 35 points, 3rd place went to Ilona Mathieu with 34 points. There were 4 nearest the pins on offer today.

On the 5th holes second shot which was won by Hans Duer at 1.98m, on the 11th for the Men it was Barry Butler at 37cms and for the Ladies it was Ilona Mathieu with 7.4m, on the 14th with his 3rd shot it was again Barry Butler with 3.04m. we had no player get on the green on the 16th so a card draw was made and this was won by Ian Bonser. We had 2 twos today and Barry Butler and Mick Farmer both received a coveted Montgo ball.

We welcomed 4 guests today Terry Griffiths, Caz Welch, Jerome and Mimi Van Helvoort. The best guest prize which went to Terry Griffiths with 24 points.

Next week is a Bogey Competition and the sponsors being Franz & Susann Budnick.