Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 27.1.20





We started our week with the ever popular 3-2-1 Dusty Bin. ‘Cleaning up’ with 84 points were Dave Pulling, Mick Bretnall, Graham Murray and the fictional Albert. Both Dave and Mick were part of the record holding team for this event back in 2014 when 96 points were scored!

It was obviously Mick’s week as he was the only player to achieve a ‘2’ in Wednesday’s Stableford. Some good scoring on the day with even 5th place (Lindsay Forbes) getting 37 points. Today’s winner (and now playing back off the yellow tees) was John Shervell with an excellent 41 points.

Friday’s 6x6x6 was a very close call with two teams both coming in with 79 points. Taking 1st place on countback were Richard Connock, Pete Dunn, Joyce McClusky and the ever consistent Albert.

Por ultimo, in the words of Lee Trevino, ‘Real pressure in golf is playing for 10 dollars when you only have five in your pocket’.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell