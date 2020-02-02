31,744-1 eleven-horse winning accumulator





*Lingfield treble

*Kempton double

*Sandown double

*Wetherby double

*Musselburgh double

Tipster Andrew Atkinson followed up a plethora of January successful winning tips – with 11 winners on Saturday at Lingfield, Kempton, Musselburgh, Wetherby and Sandown, returning a 31,744 accumalator – on the opening day of February.

Ayr Harbour (2-1), Palladium

(6-4) Southfield Stone (10-11), Fuente (9-2), Kalooki (30-100), Greaneteen (6-4), Bangkok

(13-8), Stick With Bill (2-1), Transition (2-1), and Double Legend (7-4) completed the ‘Legs 11’ winning tips.

Each-way selections King Athelstan (7-2), Key Look

(11-4), No No Mac (4-1), and Sumkindofking (7-1) were placed.

Andrew Balding, trainer of Bangkok, who beat the course record, when finishing ahead of Court House at Lingfield in the BetWay Winter Derby trial, said: “He did it well – a class horse – and can look forward to a good season ahead.”

Jockey Rob Hornby, who has come through the Andrew Balding Academy, said: “Everything went very smoothly and he showed his class.

“I was happy with the way the race went. He went on – once I gave him a squeeze.”

