Monovar shock Hondon





CF Sporting Albatera A keep title hopes alive

By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

Monovar CF, who sit second bottom of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8, shocked promotion contenders Hondon Nieves C chalking up a 2-0 home win, that saw the visitors slip to third place.

CF Esportiva Il-Licitana A jumped to second spot, following a 2-1 away win at fourth placed UDF Sax, keeping their promotion hopes alive.

Callosa Deportivo CF B, in sixth spot, gained a 2-1 home victory against third bottom CF Castalla.

Table toppers Santa Pola CF host REFC Torrevieja; Racing San Miguel host Atletico de Catral CF and CF Rafal host CF Popular Orihuela in Sunday fixtures.

In the 2nd Regional Group 14, a mid-table fixture saw CD Dolores take all three points in a 2-1 home win against Formentera CF.

Daya Nuevo hosted second place CF Sporting Albatera A and suffered a 2-0 defeat, with the visitors keeping their title hopes alive.

On Sunday, leaders CD Montesinos travel to third place Bigastro CF, and CD Benijofar travel to lowly Todo Deportivo.

A full round-up of results and reports will be available on The Leader online this week.