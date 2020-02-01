Coronavirus confirmed in Spain





Spain’s National Centre for Microbiology has confirmed the first case of coronavirus.

A male has been diagnosed with the deadly Caronovirus virus on the remote island of La Gomera in the Canaries.

The Caronovirus has been confirmed by the Health Ministry. He was one of five people taken into observation on the island – and isolated – after it was found they had come into contact with a German man who was diagnosed with the virus.

The authorities said that an alert was activated after they heard that two German tourists had been in contact with an infected patient in Germany before travelling to the Canary Islands.

Spain’s National Centre for Microbiology in Madrid said that it had received five samples from La Gomera, and only one tested positive.