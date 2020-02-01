



THE Bookies were running scared as ace tipster Andrew Atkinson went Nap – with an across the card five 150-1 winning selections on Saturday afternoon.

Atkinson, in red hot form ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, tipped an across the card unprecedented FIVE horse accumulator at Lingfield, Sandown, Musselburgh and Wetherby.

Ayr Harbour (2-1) trained by Michael Appleby and ridden by Alistair Rawlinson, beat 5-4 favourite Phuket Power in the 12.35 at Lingfield.

Nicky Henderson trained Palladium (6-4) tipped to win the 12.40 at Sandown, brought the house down when winning by 10 lengths, under Nico De Boinville.

Southfield Stone (10-11) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Byrony Frost, completed the treble, when winning at Musselburgh (12.57) by TWENTY FOUR LENGHS!

Dan Skelton trained Emma’s Joy, ridden by Harry Skelton, (10-11) won at Wetherby (1.03). And, Fuente (9-2) trained by Keith Dalgleish, landed the 1.10 at Lingfield, under jockey Joe Fanning, to complete the 150-1 rout!

The post Bookies running scared as ace tipster Atkinson goes Nap with across the card five 150-1 winning selections appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.