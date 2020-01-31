World Cancer Day to be marked in Zenia Boulevard





Its a New Year but the same message; “early detection saves lives,” and we will continue to deliver this message as we know it truly does save lives.

We start again at Zenia Boulevard to mark “World Cancer Day” which will be marked over two days at Zenia Boulevard with the support of the Boulevard management

Tuesday 4th February (World Cancer Day)

The Pink Ladies and Panthers will be in attendance in the main square at Zenia Boulevard from mid-day to 16.00hrs and will be handing out cactus plants to mark the day for a small donation, the cactus plants have been donated by the management of Zenia Boulevard.

The message to the public is “Early Detection Saves Lives” and so the Pink Ladies will be making appointments for any member of the public that wishes to book a cancer screening test.

Saturday 8th February (Festival against Cancer)

The Pink Ladies and Panthers will be in attendance in the main square at Zenia Boulevard from mid-day to 16.00hrs and will be handing out cactus plants to mark the day for a small donation, the cactus plants have been donated by the management of Zenia Boulevard.

The message to the public is “Early Detection Saves Lives” and so the Pink Ladies will be making appointments for any member of the public that wishes to book a cancer screening test. There will be a minutes silence at 15.00hrs in memory of all those who have lost the fight to this heinous disease.

There will be live music from 13.00hrs to 17.00hrs on the stage performed by some of the Orihuela Costas best performers with Stevie Spit (BEM) hosting the day supported by Sunshine FM.

All proceeds will be donated to the fight against cancer.

Thanking you in advance and obviously for your continued support in helping us to get the message out to the general public that “Early Detection Saves Lives”.