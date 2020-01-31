Elche Woman arrested after deaths of two babies





The National Police have arrested a 30 year old Spanish woman who gave birth in the bathroom of her parents’ house to two babies on Thursday afternoon, both of whom were dead on their arrival at Vinalopó Hospital.

According to sources, the police are waiting for the autopsy results detailing the cause of the newborns deaths before they take any further action.

The events unfolded at about 5.30 pm Thursday when the woman, who had allegedly kept the pregnancy secret, locked herself in the bathroom of her parents’ house where she then gave birth to the two babies.

The woman was locked in the bathroom for about two hours and ended up losing consciousness after childbirth due to suffering a heavy loss of blood. That was when the parents managed to break into the bathroom and take them to a local health centre.

The gynaecology department at the centre informed the Police who then took charge of the investigation.