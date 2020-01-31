Deputy President inspects Servigroup’s Hotel Marina Mar de Mojácar improvements





Fernando Gimenez, the Deputy President of Almeria Provincial Council, recently visited Servigroup’s Hotel Marina Mar de Mojácar to see for himself the results of the investments that have been made aimed at attracting customers and events, especially those involving winter season sports.

On hand to discuss the upgrades and projects were local Tourism Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero, Servigroup Area Director, Rafael Escudero and Deputy Hotel Director, Rosa Fernández.

During the day’s tour, he was keen to find more about what was actually being done in the province by both the business community and local authorities, saying “the Provincial Council and the Tourism Service must work together to make sure the Costa Almería brand is well known and that our destination becomes a greater force with even more visitors.”

The Hotel Marina Mar keeps open all year round, working with various sectors of the sports world including, cycling, motorcycling, athletics and paddle tennis.

Sporting enthusiasts gather here throughout the winter, brought together by the leading companies that organize national and international sporting events.

Both amateurs and their supporters as well as professionals from European official teams use the Hotel for not only accommodation and events, but as a place to focus and train ahead upcoming competitions.

Marina Mar has been busy adapting its facilities to the needs of this type of client and now boasts the best facilities across the province for sporting visitors. There are designated outbuildings with workshops for motorcycles, cars and bicycles as well private recreation areas and meeting rooms to work on team strategies.

After an intense day of competing or training the guests also have at their disposal outdoor and heated swimming pools, a gym, a spa that offers sports massages, along with a full catering service that is able to provide specific menus suitable for those in training.

During the visit, Rafael Escudero and Emmanuel Agüero updated Fernando Gimenez on this season’s projects, as well as the important achievements made over the last few years to combat seasonality.

The Delegate was delighted to see the ‘superb’ facilities of the Hotel, praising the work done by Servigroup and Mojácar Council who “have known how to find what is within the province’s resources, which are fundamentally natural, then combine them with professionalism and a good infrastructure for visitors, to make the perfect equation for successful tourism in Mojácar and, across the province.”