Bangkok Lingfield Derby trial

By Andrew Atkinson

2019 Derby runner Bangkok, trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Rob Hornby, is tipped to land the BetWay Winter Derby Trial over 1 mile 2 furlongs at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Bangkok, second in a Group 3 race over 1 mile at York last August, when beaten a neck by Zaaki, ran 12th behind winner, Aiden O’Brien trained Anthony Van Dyck in last year’s Derby showcase.

Lingfield selections: Ayr Harbour (12.35). Fuente (1.10). Kachy (1.45). Believe In Love ew (2.20). Bangkok (2.55). Finespun (3.30). King Athelstan ew (4.05).

KEMPTON PARK selections. 4.45: Satchville Flyer, ew. 5.15: Key Look, ew. 5.45: Transition. 6.15: Saikung, ew. 6.45: Scaramanga. 7.15: Crimson King, ew. 7.45: Double Legend; Lord Howard, ew. 8.15: Cheng Gong, ew.

