Types of Online Casino Bonuses and Promotional Offers





The ever-growing competition among online casinos is always great news for players. To attract new players and retain their existing customers, almost every online casino has attractive bonuses and other promotional offers. For example, the Genesis casino bonus offers a huge welcome offer package of up to $1,000 bonus and 300 free spins.

In this article, we look at some of the most common types of bonuses offered by online casinos and how can you take advantage of the offers to play using free money from the house.

What Are Online Casino Bonus Offers?

In simple terms, a casino bonus is free money or free spins that the casino website gives to its new and existing customers. The bonus is an incentive given to attract new players to the site and maintain loyalty with existing customers.

There are several types of casino bonuses, as we shall later see, but they all have one thing in common: They give you an added advantage either in free cash or free spins that you can use to test a casino’s offers or a new game.

Why Does a Casino Offer Bonuses and Promotions?

Why would a business give its customers free money and spins to spend on their slots? On the surface, it doesn’t look like the free spins and money benefit the casino in any way but from a marketing perspective, casinos actually benefit by giving away the bonuses.

Here are a few reasons why online casinos offer these promotions:

To attract new players by giving them a free cash bonus matched to their first deposits.

To retain their user base.

To reward players.

To beat their competitors.

What Are the Most Popular Types of Online Casino Promotion Bonuses?

There are several types of online casino bonuses including the following:

The Casino Welcome Offer

The welcome bonus, also known as the first deposit bonus, is one of the most popular bonuses found in almost every online casino today. It is basically free money and spins given to new players as soon as they sign up to the casino and make their first deposit.

The offer is matched to a specific percentage of your first deposit. For example, if you join a casino that offers a 100% welcome bonus and then you make a deposit of $100, the casino will add another free $100 to your account.

You’ll end up with $200 to play on the casino’s slots and live dealer games after depositing $100. You’ll also get a few free spins as part of the welcome bonus.

The first deposit can be made through different payment methods including:

PayPal

VISA

Mastercard

Skrill

Neteller

However, some online casinos do not provide a welcome bonus to players who deposit through e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller.

Keep in mind too that the bonuses come with wagering conditions that you must meet before you can withdraw winnings from the free money and spins.

Live Casino No Deposit Bonus

Some casinos don’t even require you to make a deposit before they give you a bonus. Just sign up to the casino and get a nice bonus. You’ll still collect the winnings from the bonus as long as you meet the wagering conditions.

Loyalty Bonuses

Some online casinos also offer free money and free slot spins to their long-term loyal customers. These are exclusive and often the most lucrative bonuses.

However, you’ll need to have played for a long period of time in specific slots, progressive jackpot games, or tables such as blackjack and roulette to be awarded a loyalty bonus. The more you play at one casino website, the better the loyalty bonus gets.

Monthly Bonuses

Most casinos today offer their customers monthly bonuses to help the players boost their balances and gamble even more. Monthly bonuses are awarded to all players, whether you have been a consistent gambler or not.

Are Bonuses Given to Mobile Casino Players?

The bonuses are available to all members of the online casino including those on mobile platforms. Some casinos even provide extra bonuses to players who download and install their mobile apps.

Wagering or Rollover Requirements

Online casinos don’t just give away free money to all players or they would end up bankrupt. There are wagering conditions attached to each bonus to ensure that the casino can recoup as much as possible from the money they give you.

This is why they require that you play the free bonus money several times before you can withdraw your winnings. The higher the rollover requirements, for example, 50 or 100 times, the higher your chances of losing the bonus money back to the casino.

It is therefore important to always read the terms and conditions of the casino’s bonuses and to always look for bonuses with low rollover requirements before you join any online casino.