Fire Station BW head Torrevieja winter pool league 1





Fire Station (Black Watch) head the table in division one of the Torrevieja 2019-20 winter pool league, maintaining top berth after a narrow 5-4 win at home against Casa Ventura.

In division two leaders Terraza gained a 6-3 win against Vista; second placed Iglesias B got the upper hand against third place The Courtyard A, in a narrow 5-4 win.

In division three leaders Santa B suffered a heavy 7-2 away at Micky’s Bar, with second place Oasis reducing Santana’s lead, following a 5-4 away win against Marina Bar.

Results. Week 12. Division 1:

Dubliner 4 Iglesias A 5,

F/Station (bw) 5 Casa Ventura 4. Murphs 3 Sports Bar 6.

Santana A 7 F/station (gw) 2.

Britannia A (bye). Catch-up game: Dubliners 2 F/station (bw) 7.

Division 2: Sackos 5 Britannia B 4, Mi Sol 6 The George 3. Terreza 6 Vista 3, Iglesias B 5 The Courtyard A 4. Perro Negro (bye).

Division 3: Micky’s Bar 7 Santana B 2, Porterhouse 4 Irish Abbey 5. Marina Bar 4 Oasis 5. JP’s v RT2 (p). Courtyard B (bye).

Torrevieja 2019-20 winter pool league tables