Campoverde Theatre Group is very close to performance dates for their latest supper show, A Crazy Little Thing Called Love, again to be presented at The Olympia Bar and Restaurant at Mil Palmeras on the Thursday 20th, Friday 21st ad Saturday 22nd February.
The chosen charities for this production will be The Alzheimer’s Association Torrevieja and also the Tasha Appeal to help with the high cost of her continuous care especially following the recent publicity about her needs.
Campoverde Theatre Group’s latest show will take a light heated and comic look at love, following the story of school yard crushes, finding your partner then the reality of living with a partner. Many original sketches highlight some of the issues of living with the person you once thought was the partner of your dreams.
The show progresses to the reality of partnerships in older age. The sketches are linked together with well loved and well known songs which will get everyone humming along with them. The theme is clearly This Crazy Little Thing Called Love with a clear emphasis on the word Crazy!
This should be an evening of fun filled entertainment so book soon and reserve your seats. Tickets can be reserved by phoning Maureen on 966 789 587 or her mobile which is 603 273 364. Tickets are also available from The Olympia either by calling in or by calling them on 965 320 822.