Staying safe during sports and activities





Here in Spain, we generally have a climate conducive to outdoor pursuits – that is, when we’re not being hit by snowstorms.

That means sports and activities can be a big part of our lives, and those of visiting family members.

So how can you make sure you avoid a personal injury when you and your loved ones are taking part in some of your favourite pastimes?

Wear the right gear

There are plenty of activities that require certain equipment and gear. This isn’t to make you look silly – it’s all been implemented to keep you safe while trying out new activities. You may be required to wear safety gear like helmets, life jackets and masks, depending on what you’re taking part in.

And if this equipment is required – or even just recommended – it’s a good idea to wear it, even if you’re sure you don’t need it. For example, even if you’re a confident swimmer, a life jacket can help you if you lose consciousness in the water as it will keep your head above water.

Pay attention to safety demonstrations

Even if you’ve done something before and think you know the ropes, it’s best to pay attention to what the person in charge of safety says. The rules may have changed since the last time you took part, so it’s a good idea to listen to what’s being said.

It’s even more important to listen closely to the safety briefings if you haven’t done something before. You never know when you’re going to end up in difficulty, which highlights the importance of knowing what to do if it does happen. This knowledge could be the difference between an unpleasant injury and a narrow escape.

Look out for kids

Children are very quick to wander off, so you need to make sure you’re keeping a close eye on them. This is especially important when you’re taking part in activities in potentially dangerous environments, like when you’re near the water.

They might not have been exposed to the kinds of activities that they can take part in here in our part of the world. So it’s vitally important to keep your attention on them, even though you might be having a good time yourself.

Have a first aid kit

If an accident – and a resulting injury – does happen, it’s best to deal with it quickly. This is why it’s a good idea to have a first aid kit with you. It doesn’t need to be huge, but it should contain the essentials, like plasters, painkillers, an antiseptic and bandages.

These items can help make the injured person more comfortable until they can get the medical attention they may require. It could also be helpful to read up on what to do for certain common injuries.