Body of Torrevieja Kayaker found





Guardia Civil find body of missing Kenny McPherson who went missing from Torrevieja Marina while Kayaking

The Guardia Civil have confirmed the body of British man Kenny McPherson, who went missing from Torrevieja Marina in November while Kayaking, has been found.

Mr McPherson’s body was discovered 200km away from where he was last seen, off the coast of Formentera.

Mr McPherson’s wife Alexandra and children Anna Mitchell, 22, and Alexander Mitchell, 27, flew to the Costa Blanca after being informed of his disappearance.

Aberdeen born Mr McPherson, 62, went missing on November 23, while on holiday in Torrevieja. The Guardia Civil conducted land, sea and air searches.

The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader send their condolences to the family.