WHAT ARE CASINO & BETTING SITES NOT ON GAMSTOP?





GamStop is a UK non-profit organization, which tries to help UK players self-exclude themselves from online gambling for different periods of time. How does it work? The software is based on blocking the players’ data and blacklists them on participating casinos. This also includes blocking any promotional emails throughout the exclusion period. GamStop is a program for UK Casino players alone.

The organization has partnered with almost all UK gambling sites, and at the moment there are only a handful of casinos not on gamstop. To join the gamstop program all a player has to do is fill out an online form with the personal details on the GamStop website with details on time period for exclusion.

GamStop is a part of UKGC’s effort to promote responsible gaming and looks to introduce a self-exclusion license option for all gamblers from the UK. The software also blocks and restricts sign-ups of an account with UK licensed gambling providers.

And although the software is not completely invulnerable, players may still find non GamStop casinos online, like sportsbooks and betting sites , poker & bingo websites that still permit UK players to gamble even though they have self-excluded themselves using Gamstop, it is still a tool that helps most gamblers with gambling addiction to keep them away from it.

