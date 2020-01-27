Torrevieja Restaurant Provides Lunch at Reach Out!





Monday 27th January was another first for Reach Out Extienda La Mano.

A Local Restaurant owner, his wife and a small team provided, prepared and served lunch at the Reach Out Comedor.

George & Tintin Georgiou who own Restaurant Salt & Pepper in Calle Concordia, Torrevieja, came up with a different idea to help the Charity by donating the food, cooking it and serving it to more than 50 Homeless men and women who are currently supported by Reach Out.

George & Tintin showed an unselfish and Community spirited attitude in their donation, which was enjoyed by everyone.

This type of assistance is greatly appreciated by Reach Out who receive NO Government help or subsidies in providing food and help to the Homeless Community.

The EU Foodbank provide a small quantity of items to help give a decent diet to those who have found themselves on hard times here in Torrevieja, but all meals require additional food which is provided from donations.

It would be a great advertisement for Torrevieja IF other Restaurant owners followed the example of George & Tintin and provide one meal per month for those in need.

The President of Reach Out, David Young presented the Salt & Pepper Team with a Certificate of Appreciation and thanked them for a very successful lunch.