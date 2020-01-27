Los Montesinos pet owners face heavy fines





Pet owners not collecting faeces and leaving urination on facades and street furniture face €750 fine

After years of complaints within the Vega Baja, Los Montesinos has taken a lead, by launching a public awareness campaign to keep the Municipality free of feaces and pet urine.

“The Council will distribute bottles, that pet owners dilute with a mixture of water and common vinegar,” said the Councillor for Health, Natalie Dubi.

The campaign has been launched by the Councillor for Health, together with the Councillor for Services Joaquín García and the Local Police of Los Montesinos.

The campaign is launched to combat the faeces – and unhealthiness caused by the urine of dogs – in the Municipality.

“The campaign is to stop the urination of the pets – to avoid stains, odours and the deterioration of the urban furniture – such as the facades of buildings and street lamps,” said Natalie Dubi.

“We are also preparing an ordinance that will force pet owners to use water and vinegar to dilute the urine, contemplating penalties for non-compliance,” said Joaquin Garcia.

The campaign has been applauded by a plethora of people within Los Montesinos town – and the La Herrada urbanisation – where the dog faeces problem has increased in recent years.

“Hopefully the town council will fine pet owners who fail to adhere to the sanctions,” said a resident.

“I have never heard about owners of dogs being fined. I await to see if fines are indeed imposed,” said another.

The Leader spoke to people about the issue and the general consensus is that they have nothing against the dogs – saying it is the owners responsibility.

There are Park areas, vacant land – and footpaths – where many irresponsible owners take dogs walking, leaving behind faeces and urine in Los Montesinos, as in other Municipalities in the Vega Baja.

Now, there are no excuses, with free bottles available at the Town Hall in a bid to combat the problem. “Public space belongs to everyone – and we must contribute to keep it clean and in safe hygienic-sanitary conditions,” added Joaquin Garcia.

“The Municipal ordinance sanctions for those failing to adhere to the campaign face a fine of up to € 750 for not collecting pet faeces and leaving urination on facades and street furniture,” said Natalie Dubi.

*No excuses, free bottles available to combat dog faeces and urine. Councillor for Health, Natalie Dubi and Councillor for Services Joaquín García.