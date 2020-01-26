U3A Away Day to Cartagena





Thursday 23rd, saw a coachload of Torrevieja U3A members taking a ride to Cartagena for a day of sightseeing, shopping, and for some, enjoying a slap-up Menu del Dia in one of the leaders more popular choice of restaurants.

Thankfully the weather had improved considerably from the previous few days and the journey was made through a dry sunny clime without any hold-ups.

A good day was had by all but it was not long enough for the sightseers to take in more than a few of the attractions. We will probably have to make another visit on another date in the future to try and visit the rest.

It was a most enjoyable and interesting day out.

Barry Weston