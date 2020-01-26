Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 20.1.20





‘Storm Gloria’ got the better of us on Monday as no-one was daft enough to play so I’m afraid there is nothing to report.

Things cleared up considerably on Wednesday and what should have been a five clubs and a putter competition was changed to a Stableford. Three ‘2’s today, with Richard Connock, Hendrick Oldenziel and Ken Robertson in the money. Winning on countback with 36 points was Richard who was followed by Benedicte Kruse. With 34 points Olga Douglas took 3rd, which was some going as she only scored 11 on the front nine!

With 148 points Friday’s ‘Yellow Peril’ was claimed by Alan Douglas, Ellen and John Drakesmith together with Lindsay Forbes. In second place, on 140, were Dave Pulling, Mick Bretnall and Ken & Liz Robertson.

This week’s quote is attributed to Robert Browning who remarked, ‘The trouble that most of us find with the modern matched sets of clubs is that they don’t really seem to know any more about the game than the old ones did’.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell