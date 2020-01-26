Horse Racing News and Tips 2020-01-26 10:13:08





Atkinson – “Mr Bojangles” – 94,756-1 ten-horse accumulator!

WITH the 2020 Cheltenham Festival looming in March racing correspondent Andrew Atkinson – “Mr Bojangles” -continued his winning form of the turf on Saturday – with a 94,756-1 ten-horse accumulator!

Atkinson, 62, who has in-depth knowledge in the Sport of Kings, after over four decades in the saddle, tipped a dozen winners at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019 – including five winners on day three!

On Saturday winning tips included Ok Corral (9-1) backed from 11-1, Lady Buttons (6-4) and Mister Fisher (6-5) in a treble at Doncaster.

Santini (13-8) in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase and Paisley Park (4-6) were winning tips at Cheltenham. Main Fact (10-11) won at Uttoxeter.

At Kempton Park, Atkinson tipped four winners in a 200-1 accumulator – with Qatar Queen running second – on the eight-race card.

Spirit Power (11-4) from 7-2; Enthaar (9-2) from 11-2, (7-1 ante-post); Vibrance (evens) and Queen Constantine (4-1) from 11-2 (10-1 ante-post) returned yet another bookie- bashing weekend.

