Spirit Power for Eric at Kempton Park 





By Andrew Atkinson

Eric Alston trained Spirit Power is saddled with top weight of 9st 8lb at Kempton Park on Saturday, having won at Newcastle on January 9.

Spirit Power, formerly with Joseph O’Brien, was successful for the first time on grass when winning at Haydock Park at 14-1, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in 2019.

Longton, Preston, Lancashire, Edges Farm stables based veteran trainer Alston has booked Jason Hart to ride Spirit Power, tipped in the racingtv.com Handicap over 5 furlongs.

Silver Start (5.00) trained by C. Hills and ridden by K. Shoemark is selected each-way at 20-1 in the 32Redsport.com Handicap over 5f.

Pioneering (5.30). Sir Gnet (6.00) trained by Ed Dunlop and ridden by Ben Curtis selected each-way at 7-1. Qatar Queen (6.30). Enthaar (7.00) trained by S.C. Williams and ridden by P.J. McDonald who travels to Kempton, having been at Lingfield on Saturday afternoon, is selected each-way at 7-1.

Vibrance (7.30) trained by John Fanshawe and ridden by Hollie Doyle is tipped to win. Queen Constantine (8.00) trained by W. Jarvis and ridden by seven pounds claimer Gaia Boni, selected each-way at 10-1.

