Spain minimum wage to increase to 950 euros





The Government has said that it will raise the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) to 950 euros this year, after the agreement reached with the unions and the employers, 5.5% more than in 2019, when the Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez raised it by 22.3% , up to 900 euros.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Minister of Labour and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz , the general secretaries of CCOO, Unai Sordo, and UGT, Pepe Álvarez, and the presidents of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, and Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva.

The new Coalition Executive has set itself the objective, as outlined in the agreement signed between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos to put the minimum wage at 60% of the average salary by the end of this legislature, which would amount to about 1,200 euros, and as recommended by the European Social Charter.

Díaz said that today is a “great day for democracy” with this first “great social agreement” reached with supporters of social rights.