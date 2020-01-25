Paisley Park a ‘special, special’ horse





By Andrew Atkinson

Emma Lavelle trained Paisley Park – tipped to win the Grade 2 galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle – obliged at Cheltenham on Saturday, under jockey Aiden Coleman.

“It turned into a sprint – I had to get stuck in, in the straight,” said Coleman, after a gruelling 3 miles race.

“Going to the last I thought this was perfect – he’s brilliant. I’m excited to be associated with him,” said Coleman, who rode Paisley Park to victory ahead of Summerville Boy, second and Lisnagar Oscar, third.

Eight-year-old Paisley Park, owned by Andrew Gemmell, hit the bookies, having been a strongly fancied 4-6 favourite.

Paisley Park is priced 5-4 favourite in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March: “He’s a special, special horse,” said Gemmell.

