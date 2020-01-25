Ok Corral (9-1) Mister Fisher (6-5) and Lady Buttons (6-4) Doncaster 55-1 treble.





By Andrew Atkinson

Nicky Henderson trained Ok Corral (9-1) shot down the opposition – when landing the Sky Bet Handicap Chase under Derek O’Connor at Doncaster on Saturday.

“The horse delivered. Hopefully we will go to Aintree,” said O’Connor, after 10-year-old Ok Corral’s – tipped each-way – victory.

“He jumped and travelled exceptionally well. We banked the fourth-last, but other than that he was flawless,” said O’Connor

“Nicky (Henderson) has done some job. The nicer ground and the flat track suits a speedy horse,” said O’Connor.

“He loved that kind of speedy track – he could be an Aintree horse,” added O’Connor.

Neil Mulholland trained Fingerontheswitch ran second, with Chidswell, third.

Ok Corral’s odds were slashed to 14-1 – from 20-1 – for the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Ok Corral completed a Doncaster 55-1 treble, following Mister Fisher (6-5) and Lady Buttons (6-4) winning selections.

