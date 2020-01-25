Lady Buttons ‘star’ Doncaster win





By Andrew Atkinson

LADY Buttons (6-4) – tipped to win – was victorious in winning the Napoleons Casino Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle at Doncaster on Saturday.

“Brilliant! – Lady Buttons is a great horse – and is getting better,” said delighted trainer Philip Kirby.

Top weight, 10-year-old Lady Buttons, was brave in spectacular style, under jockey Sean Quinlan, who was in the saddle of the mare for the first time.

Lady Buttons, carrying 11st 6lb, followed up winning a Listed race over fences last time out, gaining a 2 3/4 length victory, ahead of Irish Roe, with a late burst to the line.

“The plan was to wait for as long as we could. She’s a star!,” said Kirby.

*Nicky Henderson trained Mister Fisher (6-5) – tipped to win – obliged under jockey James Bowen at Doncaster: “He did it well – everything went perfect,” said Bowen.

Selection, Hamilton’s Fantasy (3.50) Doncaster was a non-runner.

