Kirby labels Lady Buttons a ‘legend’!





By Andrew Atkinson

Lady Buttons trainer Philip Kirby has labelled the Green Oaks Farm, Richmond, Yorkshire stables star a ‘legend’ – after adding to her CV with a memorable performance at Doncaster on Saturday.

“We are so proud of this absolutely amazing mare – Lady Buttons,” Kirby told me.

Five year old Floressa (11st 2lb), 6-4 joint favourite, trained by Nicky Henderson, who finished third, is five years younger than Lady Buttons (11st 6lbs).

Kirby lauded: “Lady Buttons does it again – beating horses half her age – and giving weight all round.”

Following the victory in the Grade 2 Yorkshire Rose Mares Hurlde, Kirby praised jockey Sean Quinlan, who was riding her for the first time for owner Mrs Jayne Sivills.

“It was a masterful ride from Sean – thrilling for her owners – our ‘Team’ and her fans, yet again,” said Kirby.

“She appears to know she has won – Lady Buttons is simply a legend!,” added delighted Kirby after notching up her fifthteenth win.

