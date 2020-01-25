Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for Saturday, 25 January 2020





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards. The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

Irish Lotto Results

The Irish Lotto Results and Winning Irish Numbers for the latest draw held on Saturday, 25 January 2020 are:

11, 27, 29, 34, 35, 40, Bonus 46*

14 X ROLLOVER!!! The next Irish Lottery Jackpot prize will be a whopping €8,000,000 (estimated)!

Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 Results

The Irish Lotto Plus 1 results were:

03, 05, 10, 18, 19, 46, Bonus 08*

The Irish Lotto Plus 2 results were:

03, 14, 24, 38, 39, 44, Bonus 35*

Irish Lotto Winning Raffle Number

The winning raffle number is:

1645

The jackpot for tonight’s Irish Lotto draw has not yet been published. As soon as the draw has taken place the jackpot prize and complete Irish Lotto prize breakdown will be published on this website.

Ticket sales for the current draw are now closed. The next Irish Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, 29 January 2020. The estimated jackpot prize for the next Irish Lotto draw is … IT’S ANOTHER ROLLOVER … €8,000,000! This is the 14th consecutive rollover!