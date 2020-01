The Pint Depot Mad Hatters would like to thank everybody who was involved with the Annual New Years Day Swim and The Mad Hatters who provided the food and entertainment at the Pint Depot.

We are pleased to confirm that due to the generosity of locals, sponsors of the swim and people on the beach we were able to present 926.51 Euros to Mary Chambers Manager of the DEBRA (The Butterfly Children) Charity Shop in La Marina