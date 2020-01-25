Callosa launches a specialised unit for child and family care





The intervention team in childhood and family will be composed of professionals who specialise in family psychology

The Councillor for Social Welfare of the City of Callosa de Segura, Beatriz Mañogil announced the launch of the specialised unit for family care that began work last month in the local community.

She said that “it is a service made up of professionals who are available to all of the families of Callosa who feel that there are behavioural or relationship problems in any of their children.”

If they find themselves with such problems that situation, they should go to the Social Centre, where they will receive individual and immediate attention from the social services staff, who will be able to assess each situation and refer it to the appropriate to the specialised service”.

The intervention team in childhood and family is made up of professionals who specialised in family psychology. The introduction of this new unit in the Callosa de Segura social services unit is a big step forward in achieving the objectives with which the council aims to provide the family unit with more care resources.