



Mike Probert talks Golf (Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services).

Round and About the Courses – Update

Yet again the Costa Blanca region has been battered by the storms and for a change the majority weren’t too badly affected and were perhaps closed for one day or took bunkers out of play and made golfers using buggies stick to the buggy paths.

Here is a general update for all courses in the local area:

Campoamor

With effect from the 24th January 2020 all 18 greens are now open for play and while still nor perfect and needing to compact a little as the top surface is still soft the greens are much better than a few weeks ago.

Saurines

Unfortunately the course has remained closed since the September 2019 storms and there is a plan to open the course in March 2020 and I just hope the recent storms haven’t put those plans back yet again.

La Torre

The course has remained closed since the storms of November 2019 and was scheduled to re-open on the 14th January 2020 but after the latest storms this was put back until the 27th January 2020.

La Marquesa

This course was badly damaged by both the September and November 2019 storms while in the process of re-structuring a number of holes and altering the course layout and has been operating as a 9 hole or 13 holes course since then BUT the full course will be open from the 1st February 2020 but with some provisional greens still in place until the 15th March 2020.

Mosa Trajectum

As previously reported this course has opened again as a 9 hole course and is now owned by the Golf Factory if rumours are to be believed but there is little or no publicity available in respect of the course and prices.

We will keep our readers updated in respect of the local courses in forthcoming articles.

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €134 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €84 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €116 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €114 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €84 Two Players and Buggy Font Del Llop €92 Two Players and Buggy GNK Golf Courses €150 Two Players and Buggy (El Valle,Riquelme & La Torre) La Finca €150 Two Players and Buggy La Manga West €75 Single Green Fee La Marquesa €37 Single Green Fee La Serena €47 Single Green Fee Las Colinas €172 Two Players and Buggy Las Ramblas €112 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €68 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €120 Two Players and Buggy UGolf Courses €100 Two Players and Buggy (Saurines & Hac. Del Alamo) Villamartin €130 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €57 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €98 Two Players and Buggy

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.