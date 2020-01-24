KIRBY TO SCORE AGAIN WITH LADY BUTTONS AT DONNY





By Andrew Atkinson

Lady Buttons (2.40) is back – and the public’s favourite is set to continue progress at Doncaster on Saturday – in the 2 miles Hurdle carrying 11st 6lb, under jockey Sean Quinlan.

Philip Kirby trained 10 year old Lady Buttons, a course and distance winner, is selected ahead of Nicky Henderson trained Floressa, ridden by James Bowen.

Kirby, based at Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond, North Yorkshire, has had tv crews on site leading up to this weekend’s race, as Lady Buttons profile continues to grow.

Lady Buttons is set to follow up an impressive win at Doncaster in December, when recording a 14th victory for the former Preston North End youth team player Kirby.

Golden Geoffrey (12.20) ew; Mister Fisher (12.55) trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by James Bowen is tipped to follow up a victory at Cheltenham in December.

Mahlermade (1.30) ew; Boss Man Fred (2.05). Ok Corral; Monbeg River (3.15) ew. Hamilton’s Fantasy (3.50).

UTTOXETER selections. 1.20: Hazzaar. 1.55: Financial Outcome. 2.30: Sunset Showdown. 3.05: Just A Thought. 3.40: Belargus (ew). 4.15: Main Fact.

