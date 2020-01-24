Itwouldberudenotto and Furzig at the double for Fahey





By Andrew Atkinson

Richard Fahey saddles Itwouldberudenotto and Furzig at Lingfield Park on Saturday, with three pound claimer Connor Murtagh in the saddle at the Surrey racecourse.

Itwouldberudenotto (12.00) finished second when beaten a neck in a photo finish over a mile at Southwell on January 3.

Furzig (1.10) course and distance winner, selected each-way at 6-1, in the BetWay Handicap C3 over 1m 4f, ran fourth last Saturday at Lingfield.

Today Power (12.35) trained by Richard Hannon jnr, ridden by P.J. McDonald, is tipped in the Ladbrokes Handicap over 1m 2f.

Stately Home (1.45) with P.J. McDonald up, trained by James Tate, in selected each-way in the Ladbrokes Stakes over 1m.

Power Link (2.20) trained by Tate and ridden by McDonald, second at Lingfield when going down a short head last time out, is tipped to win the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap over 1m.

Andrew Balding trained Lily Like (2.25) with Franny Norton up, is selected each-way in the Bombardier Maiden Stakes over 7f.

Leg It Lenny (3.30) top weight, lumping 9st 11lb, selected each-way in the Ladbrokes Handicap over 7f, trained by Robert Cowell and ridden by P.J. McDonald.

David O’Meara trained Highland Acclaim (4.05) ridden by L.P. Keniry, is selected each-way in the BetWay Handicap over 6f.

