Mayor rejects ending of Management Contract at Torrevieja Hospital





The Hospital management is impeccable according to Torrevieja mayor

Dolón tells Valencian President that the public management of health is “a serious mistake”

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has given an account of the meeting he held on Monday afternoon in Valencia with the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig. The mayor said that the meeting took place in a tone of cordiality and thanked him for receiving him at the Palau de la Generalitat and listening to the needs and demands of Torrevieja.

During the meeting there was a particular discussion on the future management of the Region’s Health Concession during which Dolón, said that “we do not want to become the Vega Baja Hospital nor do we want our hospital to be anything like the Alcira model, which does not work”

He said that removing the management concession of the region’s health facility from Ribera Salud when it expires next year, “is a serious mistake, because we all know that we are talking about one of the best hospitals in Spain, and that it’s operation and management is impeccable”.

He said that “Puig will have both me and the local population against him, because we do not want the Torrevieja Hospital to become the Orihuela Hospital, nor do we want it to be like the current Alcira model, which doesn’t work.”

The mayor said that he proposed discussions to address the issue, and hopes that the Valencia Government will reconsider and take into account the wishes of the people of Torrevieja.

Dolón confirmed that, subject to the extension of the management contract, the Torrevieja Department of Health has an Investment Plan which will see it invest more than 20 million euros in health care improvements in Torrevieja, mainly in the Hospital (new equipment and the implementation of robotic technology) and expansion and improvements of the building. There will also be additional major reforms, such as a comprehensive refurbishment of the Health Centre in La Loma (the oldest in Torrevieja), extension of the Acequión health centre (Unit of Addictive Behaviours – UCA) and improvements to many other health centres in Torrevieja.

The meeting also addressed infrastructure needs, such as the extension of the bridge on the CV-905 over the N-332, as well as the overpass to the Auditorium and the Quirón Hospital, and the urgency of improvements to the CV-95, the stretch of about 800 metres that goes to the Torrevieja hospital.

Puig agreed to visit Torrevieja shortly, and to bring with him his councillors who would be able to talk to their counterparts and check on-site the needs of the city.