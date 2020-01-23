Irish youngster secures 6 year deal with Sevilla





The 19 year-old Luxembourg-born Irish footballer, Ryan Johansson, has completed a move from Bayern Munich to La Liga outfit Sevilla on a six-year deal.

The youngster will initially play for Sevilla’s B team – Sevilla Atletico, who play in the Segunda Division – but will also train with the first team squad with a view to eventually making the step up.

Johansson, who plays in midfield, said on the club’s website that “It is a dream come true.”

“I think Sevilla is a perfect club for me at this point in my career and I hope to play for the first team very soon. It was a very easy decision for me to come here, where I can improve and help the team in the future.

“I think I can progress at first with the reserves and adapt myself to the club so I can make the first team, hopefully it’s very soon.”

Johansson moved to Bayern from FC Metz in 2017, impressing for the German giants’ Under-17 and Under-19 teams and featuring for the first team in their last two pre-season tours, but still to make an appearance in the Bundesliga, his Bayern contract was set to come to an end this year. He made no secret of the fact that he was looking for a club that would provide him with first team football.

Brought up in Luxembourg by a Swedish father and an Irish mother, Johansson’s future remains unclear.

Although he played two friendlies for Tom Mohan’s Ireland Under-19s in 2018 he had previously featured competitively for Luxembourg Under-21s at international level before acquiring Irish citizenship, and as such he is currently being prevented from playing for Ireland by FIFA.