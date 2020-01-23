Heavy storms see flights diverted from Malaga airport





Five flights had to be diverted from Malaga airport to other provinces this morning due to heavy rains and hail this Thursday in the Andalusian city.

Of the five diversions, which occurred between 09.45 and 10.12 during a heavy rain and hailstorm a storm, four flights went to Granada and one to Seville. One of them has since returned to Malaga , according to airport sources, which is once again operating normally.

The 112 Andalusia Emergency Phone Service has answered around 60 calls from members of the public warning of problems on public roads, cars stuck due to hail and flooding. This has caused numerous traffic problems and closures in different parts of the city. At the moment, there are no reports of injuries.

In addition, the accidental delegate of the Government of the Board in Malaga, Carmen Casero, has activated at 09.39 hours the Emergency Plan for Flood Risk , in its provincial phase, situation 1, due to the heavy rainfall recorded since the first hour of the Tomorrow mainly in the capital. The municipal emergency plans of Malaga, Alhaurín de la Torre and Coín are also activated.

Similarly, the Territorial Delegation of Education has decided, on the recommendation of Civil Protection, to extend the suspension of classes to all the centres of the areas of Limonar, Parque Clavero, and Mayorazgo, in the Malaga capital, after the stormy conditions.

The storms have seen the delegate of the Government of the Board in Malaga, Carmen Casero, activate the Emergency Plan for the Risk of Flooding, due to the heavy rainfall recorded from early morning. This plan refers to the presence of floods in localised areas.