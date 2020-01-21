Alicante-Elche airport is operational





First flight departure to Warsaw was at 6.30 this morning

Aena has resumed operations at Alicante-Elche airport at 5.00 am this morning. The first flight has taken off from the Alicante airfield at 6.30 am. It is a Rycon company airplane bound for Warsaw.

Landings and take-offs said to be scheduled as normal but Aena reiterates that passengers must confirm with their airlines.

The announcement was made by Spanish Airports and Air Navigation (AENA) on its Twitter account, after a day on which a total of 179 aircraft were cancelled, rescheduled or diverted to the Murcia and Valencia, affecting over 22,000 passengers.

The reopening of Alicante-Elche, the fifth largest airport in Spain in passenger throughput, occurs after a disastrous week in which it closed for 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday because of a fire in the departures area.

The failure to fully recover normality after the fire was followed by the arrival of the storm Gloria, with high winds that further disrupted airport activity with its closure from last Sunday at 1:00 p.m. until 5 a.m. this morning.