Torrevieja Promenade hit in 100km storm





Road closures in north Alicante and Murcia in heavy snow

Overnight storms on Sunday caused severe damage in the Valencia region – with gusts of winds reaching 100km and atrocious sea conditions – with waves hitting six metres high.

Along many promenades within the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida areas damage has been caused to commercial businesses and property.

In Torrevieja Proyecto Mastral – El Tiempo reported huge waves hitting in the early hours of Monday morning as the strong winds continued.

“The winds exceed 100km and waves are six metres,” said a spokesperson.

Damage has been caused along the sea front in Torrevieja (pictured). There are no reports of any injury sustained, although walking along the promenade is not advised, due to the ongoing situation.

“People should avoid travelling along the promenade and the coves – the danger from the wind and waves is extreme,” said the spokesperson.

Damage to beach areas along the coast, including Los Locos, is also significant – with areas suffering – after recent repairs in damage sustained in last year’s Gota Fria.

20 litres of rain per hour fell in Torrevieja during Sunday-Monday morning. The situation is set to see a reduction in both rainfall and winds on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services personnel have been working throughout the night and into Monday morning.

At the time of going to press there are no reports of road closures, or disruption to bus or rail services.

In La Herrada urbanisation in Los Montesinos, residents awoke on Monday morning without water.

Problems arose on Sunday evening, with little or no drinking water available.

Works have been undertaken by the authorities in the last month, to improve water supplies in the Vega Baja hamlet. No one was available to comment.

In the north of Alicante and in Murcia heavy snow fell overnight – that has lead to road closures.

In Rojales the town hall announced that classes at schools will be as normal on Monday, after evaluating the Meteorological reports issued by the Emergency Coordination Centre.

Other Municipalities in the province of the Valencian Community lead to school closures.

A spokesperson from Rojales town hall said: “Citizens are asked to take precautions – and avoid passing through woodland areas.”