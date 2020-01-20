Monday sees Corvera receive 69 diverted flights from Alicante and Valencia





A spokesman for Murcia International Airport has said that Corvera will handle a total of 69 diverted flights from Alicante and Valencia on Monday as a result of Storm ‘Gloria’ that has been affecting travel in the Community of Valencia since Sunday lunchtime.

With Alicante Airport closed since 1pm yesterday as a result of loose debris on the roof that remains following last Wednesday’s fire, Corvera Airport operated 19 flights this morning and expects to manage another 50 throughout the day, although Aena said that the data is provisional and may vary.

Of these 69 flights, two of them had Valencia airport as their origin or destination, while the remaining 67 would have all been diverted from the Alicante-Elche airport.

There is currently no information available of when Alicante will reopen, with the AENA Twitter feed just stating Tuesday.