Association Abusos Urbanísticos Andalucía No (AUAN) Expands To Murcia





After the successes achieved in Andalusia through changes in various laws to help resolve the problem of illegal houses in that autonomous region, the association Abusos Urbanísticos Andalucía No (AUAN) announces that it is expanding to the neighbouring region of Murcia.

Gerardo Vazquez, lawyer and spokesperson for AUAN and the National Pro-Justice in Planning group (CAJU) states that “People think that there are no planning issues in Murcia, but I know very well that there is a lack of knowledge that these problems exist. This is not the first time that we have gone to Murcia to try to help those affected by planning abuses.

For example, there are serious problems that have gone on for years in the Camposol urbanisation in Mazarrón. We have also established contact with those affected in the neighbourhood of Gea y Truyols, in Murcia city. And I believe that we will have to return to them and other locations more often”.

For her part, Maura Hillen, president of AUAN, clarifies “We have advised those affected that they should create a sister association to ours and I am delighted to announce that it has now been created. It is called “Abusos Urbanísticos No Murcia” AUN-Murcia. We will soon help them to organise a public meeting to coordinate efforts.

Our intention is to do the same that has been done in Andalusia, that is to say to work with the administration and the political parties in a constructive and friendly way to look for basic and rapid solutions for the thousands of people affected by planning issues that exist in Murcia.

We will be asking for a meeting with the government of the Region of Murcia, as well as all the parliamentary groups in the regional assembly of Murcia to discuss what is lacking and what can be done”.

The president of the new association in Murcia, Linda House, added “I am very excited with this step. I believe that unity is strength and that AUN-Murcia can help many people who have spent years going around in circles without solutions. I am very grateful for the help of AUAN and CAJU in all this. It is a good start and we are going to advance with haste, but without pause”.

Website (currently under construction) https://aunmurcia.org

Information: info@aunmurcia.org