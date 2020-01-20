73 municipalities in the province suspend classes this Monday





According to the latest reports from the Department of Education, and not including any of the three provincial capitals, more than 120 municipalities in the Valencian Community have suspended classes in their schools and colleges following the arrival of Storm Gloria which has brought with it heavy, raid, snow and strong winds.

At 11pm on Sunday night, the province most hit by the storm for now had started the job of informing parents, 41 in the province of Valencia and 6 in the province of Castellón.

In the regions of Alicante, the municipalities affected by the suspension of classes today are: Alcalalí, Alcoi, Almoradí, Altea, Beneixama, Beniarrés, Benissa, Benferri, Bigastro, Callosa de Segura, Callosa d’En Sarrià, Calp, Camp de Mirra, Castell de Catells, Castalla, Dénia, Elda, Finestrat, Formentera del Segura, Xaló, Jacarilla, Xàbia, Vall de la Gallinera, Villena, El Verger, La Vall de Laguar, Taulada-Moraira, Orba, Tibi and Tarbena .

Classes have also been suspended in Senija, Salina, Sax, San Miguel de las Salinas, San Fulgencio, Salinas, Pego, Pedreguer, Petrer, Els Poblets-Setla, Poble Nou de Benitatxell, Parcent, Orihuela (El Palmeral Area), Onil, Ondara, L’Orxa, Orxeta, La Núcia, Muro d’Alcoi, Murla, Los Montesinos, Monovar, Llíber, Ibi, Gaianes, Gata de Gorgos, Rocamora Farm, Guardamar del Segura, Xixona, Beniardà, Benimantell, Bolulla, Confrides, El Pinós, Polop, Torrevieja, Agres, Alfafara, Banidoleig Benigembla, Biar, Elche (only CEIP Las Baias and IES Tortellano) and Relleu .

In Castellón, the closure affects the municipalities of Benassal, Castellfort, Montanejos, Morella (the students with transport), Vilafranca, Viver (and the IES Jérica-Viver) .

In Valencia classes are suspended in Ador, Albaida, Alpuente, Albalat de la Ribera, Agullent, Aielo de Rugat, Alcúdia de Crespins, Alfafar, Bèlgida, Bellreguard, Beniarjó, Benifairó de la Valldigna, Benicull, Canals, Carcaixent, Castelló de Rugat, Cullera, the Font de la Figuera, Fortaleny and Gandia.

Likewise, the municipalities of Llaurí, Navarrés, Oliva, l’Olleria, Ontinyent, Palma, La Pobla de Farnals, Piles, Quatretonda, Real de Gandia, Riola, Ròtova, Rugat, Salem, Simat, Swedish, Tavernes de la Valldigna, Xàtiva , Xeraco, Xeresa and Vilallonga have also suspended schools for this Monday.

The Ministry reminds parents that possible class suspensions are municipal decisions, so it is recommended that everyone is aware of the official channels used by municipalities, as well as to follow the recommendations of the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat through channel 112 and social networks.