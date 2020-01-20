1xBet profitable affiliate program commission – minimum effort for maximum profit





The level of the French football championship is currently slightly lower than the rest of the top countries, however, the cup confrontations have always been spectacular.

The largest tournament in terms of the number of participants is the French Cup, but the League Cup also attracts special attention of those fans who prefer principle rivalry.

Quarter finals have already passed, giving us a lot of interesting matches:

Lille – Amiens (2:0) – the first club didn’t manage to reach the opponent’s goal for a long time, but the removal and quick goals at the start of the second half allowed them to reach the semifinals. PSG – Saint-Etienne (6:1) – according to experts’ forecasts, the best match 1/4 turned into an extermination. Fofana’s red card, received by the player already in the 31st minute, played into the hands of the Parisians, but the advantage of the current champion of France was already noticeable. Lyon – Brest (3:1) – Lyon is trying by all means to compensate for the disastrous start of the season in Ligue 1, therefore they have already reached the Cup semifinals. Reims – Strasbourg (1:0) – the weakest pair demonstrated poor football, and the winner was determined only during the penalty shootout series.

Winning chances of the League Cup semifinalists

Many experts when evaluating PSG’s chances of winning the trophy, give it the highest percentage. The Parisians have the best roster compared to other teams, as well as a desire to rehabilitate for the past season, when they missed a chance to win all the domestic tournaments.

Next in the standings, with almost equal results, are Lille and Lyon. The former play stably, there are no significant losses in their lineup. The latter team may be affected by injuries of its leader Memphis Depay, who tore the cruciate ligaments and will miss the rest of the season.

The Dutchman reached the peak of his talents, but this injury can cross out his performance not only in Ligue 1, but also at the Euro 2020.

Reims is considered an underdog, but the club’s chances are minimal.